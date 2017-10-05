Thursday, October 5, 2017

Photo contest: Wildlife encounters

Last chance to submit your photos of wildlife encounters for the Adirondack Explorer’s next “Views of the Park” photo contest. We haven’t received many yet, perhaps because you think we’re looking for an elusive moose or a black bear. Think butterflies, snakes, chipmunks, birds. Deadline is 5 p.m. Monday.

Post your photos to Facebook and Instagram using the hashtag #adkexplorerpix.

Explorer staff will choose their favorite photos to be included on the Adirondack Explorer website and highlighted in the bimonthly magazine. If yours is chosen, you’ll receive a free one-year subscription to the Explorer.

Don’t worry, you don’t need to be a professional. Just get out your phone and snap a pic. Or send one from a previous year.

Plus a People’s Choice

We will post our favorite few photos to Facebook and let readers vote for a “People’s Choice” to be recognized in the magazine.

And thank you to all who sent in photos for the last contest: “views under 4,000 feet.”

Too dark iPhone photo by Tracy Ormsbee. You get the idea.


Tracy Ormsbee

Tracy Ormsbee is the new publisher of the Adirondack Explorer. When she’s not working – and it’s not black fly season – you can find her outdoors hiking, running, paddle boarding or reading a book on an Adirondack chair somewhere.




One Response

  1. Justin Farrell says:
    October 5, 2017 at 6:51 pm

    Question… Does AE acknowledge someone when a submission has been entered? I have submitted several photos in the past for a few of these contests when requested, but I’ve never been sure if my photos were ever successfully received or not…like a “Thanks for your entry”, or a “👍”, or anything?

    Reply

