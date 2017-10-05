Photo contest: Wildlife encounters

Last chance to submit your photos of wildlife encounters for the Adirondack Explorer’s next “Views of the Park” photo contest. We haven’t received many yet, perhaps because you think we’re looking for an elusive moose or a black bear. Think butterflies, snakes, chipmunks, birds. Deadline is 5 p.m. Monday.

Post your photos to Facebook and Instagram using the hashtag #adkexplorerpix.

Explorer staff will choose their favorite photos to be included on the Adirondack Explorer website and highlighted in the bimonthly magazine. If yours is chosen, you’ll receive a free one-year subscription to the Explorer.

Don’t worry, you don’t need to be a professional. Just get out your phone and snap a pic. Or send one from a previous year.

Plus a People’s Choice

We will post our favorite few photos to Facebook and let readers vote for a “People’s Choice” to be recognized in the magazine.

And thank you to all who sent in photos for the last contest: “views under 4,000 feet.”

Too dark iPhone photo by Tracy Ormsbee. You get the idea.