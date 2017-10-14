Recycle Those Old Clothes

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is reminding the public to rethink tossing unwanted clothing into the garbage. Approximately 1.4 billion pounds of clothing and textiles are disposed of in the State each year according to DEC.

Clothing and other textiles such as sneakers, shoes, stuffed animals and towels can be donated and/or recycled. Even worn and torn textiles, as long as they are clean, dry and odorless, can be recycled. These items are made into new products such as carpets and insulation. Participating in textiles recovery and recycling is a way to reduce waste, conserve natural resources, keep usable items out of landfills and extend the life of valuable materials.

Visit Re-Clothe NY for more information on how to recycle unwanted textiles.

Those interested in getting more involved in textiles recovery and recycling can register for the 2017 New York Textiles Summit.

The 2017 New York Textiles Summit will be held on October 31, 2017 in NYC and will include information from experts on the following: How companies can design clothing with both natural and synthetic fibers to be more repairable, reusable, and recyclable; the role that retailers can play in taking back clothing and increasing recovery; technologies aimed at increasing recycled content in apparel; domestic and international markets for post-consumer textiles; and initiatives that recyclers, researchers, retailers, and others are undertaking to meet technical challenges in textiles reuse and recycling.