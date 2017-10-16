Volunteer Vacationers Build New Trail in Wesport

A new trail is being added to the Champlain Area Trails (CATS) network, thanks to the efforts of 13 volunteers who recently visited the area. The Volunteer Vacationers came from Colorado, Arizona, Virginia, Michigan, New Jersey and New York in an American Hiking Society program that links people who want to spend their vacation building and maintaining trails for organizations like CATS. This is the fourth year CATS has hosted Volunteer Vacationers.

The group stayed at Camp Dudley while working under the supervision of CATS Trail Steward Bill Amadon to build a new trail. They spent a free day during the week exploring the Lake Champlain area from Ticonderoga to Rouse’s Point, including travels in Vermont to Middlebury and Burlington.

The new Wildway Connector Trail, between Essex and Westport in the Town of Wesport, links Split Rock Wild Forest and CATS’ Wildway Passage Preserve, a distance of almost two miles.

Information on the opening of the new Wildway Connector Trail will be available on the CATS website.

Photo: Thirteen Volunteer Vacationers from around the country worked with CATS, guided by CATS Trail Steward Bill Amadon (second from left) and Abby-the-Golden-Retriever, provided by CATS.