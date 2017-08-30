Wednesday, August 30, 2017

Amy Godine’s ‘Tales from the Black Woods’ Lecture

Black Farmers in North ElbaThe Adirondack History Museum will conclude its summer lecture series with “Tales from the Black Woods” with Amy Godine on Thursday, September 7.

Godine’s lecture explores Essex County stories that underscore the deep appeal of land ownership and farming for black families before the Civil War, and celebrates the richness of the 19th-century black Adirondack experience.

Godine talk about how a self-emancipated slave from New Orleans wound up on an Adirondack homestead; why a black collier and Civil War veteran from New Russia took the famous abolitionist, Gerrit Smith, to court; and how it was that a slave owned prime lakefront property in Lake Placid and never knew a thing about it.

The Adirondack History Museum is located at 7590 Court Street, Elizabethtown. Admission is free for museum members, and $8 for nonmembers. A reception with light refreshments will be held at 6 pm, with the lecture starting at 7 pm. For more information, contact (518) 873-6466 or echs@adkhistorymuseum.org.

Photo: Black Farmers in North Elba, courtesy Adirondack Museum.


Editorial Staff

Stories under the Almanack’s Editorial Staff byline come from press releases and other notices.

To have your news noticed here at the Almanack contact our editor John Warren at adkalmanack@gmail.com.


Tags: , , ,


Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Conditions
Adirondacks Events
Conditions
Adirondacks Events

The Adirondack Almanack

The Adirondack Almanack's contributors include veteran local writers, historians, naturalists, and outdoor enthusiasts from around the Adirondack region. The Almanack is the online news journal of Adirondack Explorer. Both are nonprofits supported by contributors, readers, and advertisers, and devoted to exploring, protecting, and unifying the Adirondack Park.
General inquiries about the Adirondack Almanack should be directed to Almanack founder and editor John Warren. To advertise on the Adirondack Almanack, or to receive information on rates and design, please click here.
Web Services & Search Engine Optimization By: Suloff Designs