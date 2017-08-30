Amy Godine’s ‘Tales from the Black Woods’ Lecture

The Adirondack History Museum will conclude its summer lecture series with “Tales from the Black Woods” with Amy Godine on Thursday, September 7.

Godine’s lecture explores Essex County stories that underscore the deep appeal of land ownership and farming for black families before the Civil War, and celebrates the richness of the 19th-century black Adirondack experience.

Godine talk about how a self-emancipated slave from New Orleans wound up on an Adirondack homestead; why a black collier and Civil War veteran from New Russia took the famous abolitionist, Gerrit Smith, to court; and how it was that a slave owned prime lakefront property in Lake Placid and never knew a thing about it.

The Adirondack History Museum is located at 7590 Court Street, Elizabethtown. Admission is free for museum members, and $8 for nonmembers. A reception with light refreshments will be held at 6 pm, with the lecture starting at 7 pm. For more information, contact (518) 873-6466 or echs@adkhistorymuseum.org.

Photo: Black Farmers in North Elba, courtesy Adirondack Museum.