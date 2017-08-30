CATS ‘Get Out of the Mud!’ Campaign Underway

Champlain Area Trails (CATS) is raising the funds needed to complete a trail improvement project, using a crowdfunding program offered through Adirondack Gives, part of the Adirondack Foundation.

The Get Out of the Mud! campaign is planned to provide the $1,500 needed to complete the Bobcat Trail Improvement Project; the Essex Community Fund previously provided $1,500 for the project in memory of two early CATS supporters, Bruce Klink and Baird Voorhis.

The trail improvement project includes reworking the Bobcat Trail parking area surface, installing a split-rail fence on three sides and relocating the registration box.

Adirondack Gives is a crowdfunding website created by the Adirondack Foundation. It connects fundraising campaigns with people who wish to donate to local causes. Each campaign on the Adirondack Gives site has been vetted by Adirondack Foundation’s staff and is tax-deductible.

For more information on the Get Out of the Mud! Campaign, click here.

Champlain Area Trails (CATS) is a nonprofit organization that creates and maintains hiking and cross-country ski trails in the Champlain Valley, with the goal of linking communities, connecting people with nature promoting economic vitality, and protecting natural areas, farmland, clean water, and scenic vistas. For more information on CATS programs, visit their website or call the CATS office at (518) 962-2287.

Photos from above: Before and hoped-for after on the Bobcat Trail Improvement Project, provided.