Wednesday, August 30, 2017

CATS ‘Get Out of the Mud!’ Campaign Underway

bobcat trail parking areaChamplain Area Trails (CATS) is raising the funds needed to complete a trail improvement project, using a crowdfunding program offered through Adirondack Gives, part of the Adirondack Foundation.

The Get Out of the Mud! campaign is planned to provide the $1,500 needed to complete the Bobcat Trail Improvement Project; the Essex Community Fund previously provided $1,500 for the project in memory of two early CATS supporters, Bruce Klink and Baird Voorhis.

ancient oak trailThe trail improvement project includes reworking the Bobcat Trail parking area surface, installing a split-rail fence on three sides and relocating the registration box.

Adirondack Gives is a crowdfunding website created by the Adirondack Foundation. It connects fundraising campaigns with people who wish to donate to local causes. Each campaign on the Adirondack Gives site has been vetted by Adirondack Foundation’s staff and is tax-deductible.

For more information on the Get Out of the Mud! Campaign, click here.

Champlain Area Trails (CATS) is a nonprofit organization that creates and maintains hiking and cross-country ski trails in the Champlain Valley, with the goal of linking communities, connecting people with nature promoting economic vitality, and protecting natural areas, farmland, clean water, and scenic vistas. For more information on CATS programs, visit their website or call the CATS office at (518) 962-2287.

Photos from above: Before and hoped-for after on the Bobcat Trail Improvement Project, provided.


Editorial Staff

Stories under the Almanack’s Editorial Staff byline come from press releases and other notices.

To have your news noticed here at the Almanack contact our editor John Warren at adkalmanack@gmail.com.


Tags: ,


Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Conditions
Adirondacks Events
Conditions
Adirondacks Events

The Adirondack Almanack

The Adirondack Almanack's contributors include veteran local writers, historians, naturalists, and outdoor enthusiasts from around the Adirondack region. The Almanack is the online news journal of Adirondack Explorer. Both are nonprofits supported by contributors, readers, and advertisers, and devoted to exploring, protecting, and unifying the Adirondack Park.
General inquiries about the Adirondack Almanack should be directed to Almanack founder and editor John Warren. To advertise on the Adirondack Almanack, or to receive information on rates and design, please click here.
Web Services & Search Engine Optimization By: Suloff Designs