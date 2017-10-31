Tuesday, October 31, 2017

A Legal Case Against Storing Tank Cars In Adirondacks

A lot of people in New York State, including the governor, are upset that Iowa Pacific Holdings is storing empty tank cars on tracks in the Adirondacks. But what, if anything, can be done about it?

Iowa Pacific says that railroads are overseen by the federal government and so the state doesn’t have legal grounds to stop the storage.

But Neil Woodworth, executive director of the Adirondack Mountain Club, argues that storing rail cars has nothing to do with rail transportation and so the state can assert jurisdiction. And he believes the state can take steps now to force Iowa Pacific to remove the cars.

The Adirondack Explorer interviewed Woodworth, who is a lawyer, about the legal case to made against Iowa Pacific.

Click here to read the Explorer story.

Photo by Brendan Wiltse: tank cars along the Boreas River.

 


Phil Brown

Since 1999, Phil Brown has been Editor of the nonprofit Adirondack Explorer, the regional bimonthly with a focus on outdoor recreation and environmental issues, the same topics he writes about here at Adirondack Almanack.

Phil is also an energetic outdoorsman whose job and personal interests often find him hiking, canoeing, rock climbing, trail running, and backcountry skiing.

He is the author of Adirondack Paddling: 60 Great Flatwater Adventures, which he co-published with the Adirondack Mountain Club, and the editor of Bob Marshall in the Adirondacks, an anthology of Marshall’s writings.

Visit Lost Pond Press for more information.


Tags: , , , , ,


2 Responses

  1. Liz wallin says:
    October 31, 2017 at 4:22 pm

    I hope that this can be STOPPED. I feel it’s very dangerous to store those tanks in our backyard. Send them back to Iowa where they came from

    Reply
  2. John Jongen says:
    October 31, 2017 at 7:03 pm

    Many, maybe all, of these tank cars, are of the infamous DOT 111 variety, deemed too dangerous for transporting crude oil. Their single-hull design was intended for transporting non-volatile cargo, like cane sugar syrup. Despite several deadly chain-explosions of these ‘bomb trains’, CSX continued to operate them as they were gradually replaced by double-hull tankers. Meanwhile CSX Railroad, and other railroad carriers, callously exposed millions of us living in the blast zones along their routes. These RR people have just one stellar record: making huge profits at our expense.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Conditions
Adirondacks Events
Conditions
Adirondacks Events

The Adirondack Almanack

The Adirondack Almanack's contributors include veteran local writers, historians, naturalists, and outdoor enthusiasts from around the Adirondack region. The Almanack is the online news journal of Adirondack Explorer. Both are nonprofits supported by contributors, readers, and advertisers, and devoted to exploring, protecting, and unifying the Adirondack Park.
General inquiries about the Adirondack Almanack should be directed to Almanack founder and editor John Warren. To advertise on the Adirondack Almanack, or to receive information on rates and design, please click here.
Web Services & Search Engine Optimization By: Suloff Designs