A Spirit of Sacrifice: New York State in the First World War

a spirit of sacrificeA companion catalog to the New York State Museum exhibition of the same name, Aaron Noble’s new book A Spirit of Sacrifice: New York State in the First World War (SUNY Press, 2017) documents the statewide story of New York in World War I through the collections of the New York State Museum, Library, and Archives.

Within the collections are the nearly 3,600 posters of the Benjamin W. Arnold World War I Poster Collection at the New York State Library. The book interweaves the story of New York in the Great War with some of these posters, and artifacts from museums, libraries, and historical societies from across New York State, to illuminate the involvement of New Yorkers in the War.

Authors: Aaron Noble is a Senior Historian and Curator at the New York State Museum and the coauthor (with Robert Weible and Jennifer A. Lemak) of An Irrepressible Conflict: The Empire State in the Civil War, also published by SUNY Press. Keith Swaney is an Archives and Records Management Specialist at the New York State Archives. Vicki Weiss is a librarian in the manuscripts and special collections unit of the New York State Library and the coauthor (with Paul Mercer) of The New York State Capitol and the Great Fire of 1911.

