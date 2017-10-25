Applications Sought for Master Gardener Training

Applications are being accepted for the Warren County Master Gardener Training Program, which will begin in January 2018. The program is open to anyone who has an interest in expanding their gardening experience and knowledge.

The Master Gardener Training Program is packed with information provided by the many scientists, educators, and garden experts associated with Cornell University. The course includes information about: botany; entomology; organic gardening; soil health; use of fertilizers; plant diseases; good flower, fruit and vegetable growing practices; and wildlife management.

Contact the Master Gardener program at Cornell Cooperative Extension in Warren County for more information and an application (518) 623-3291 or at warren@cornell.edu.

Photo: Master Gardeners working at Eastside Center in Glens Falls, provided.