Bird Band Reporting Moves Online

Waterfowl hunters who find bands on harvested game birds or have recovered a band are now asked to report it online to the National Bird Banding Laboratory. The toll-free 1-800-327-BAND system was discontinued in June of 2017.

The website reporting system:

streamlines data collection

reduces error

is mobile-friendly

provides the hunter with instant information about the bird

Biologists place these uniquely numbered bands on many species of birds. These birds may be recaptured in the future by biologists, may be found dead by the public, or harvested by hunters. Data from the bird banding program helps biologists understand how birds are impacted by environmental conditions and is used to set annual migratory game bird regulations, including season lengths and bag limits.

