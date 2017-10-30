Champlain Regional Destination Marketing Review Planned

The Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism (ROOST) has invited all Lake Champlain region municipal leaders, businesses, organizations, and individuals to attend a short regional destination marketing review, followed by a reception on Thursday, November 2 from 5 to 6:30 pm.

The agenda will include a brief presentation by ROOST staff, time for Q&A, followed by a networking opportunity with light refreshments and a cash bar.

All those interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to suzanne@roostadk.com.

The regional destination marketing review is one in a series that ROOST will be hosting throughout the region this fall, including upcoming events in Lake Placid on Nov. 30, Tupper Lake on Dec. 7, in Malone on Jan. 11, in the Whiteface Region on Jan. 25, and a date to be announced in Hamilton County.

The regional destination marketing review will take place at the Westport Hotel, 6691 Main Street, in Westport.

ROOST is the accredited destination marketing organization (DMO) responsible for promoting Essex, Hamilton and Franklin counties in the Adirondacks of New York. For more information about ROOST and its team, visit their website.