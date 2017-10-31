Dewey Mountain Happenings In November

Dewey Mountain Recreation Center in Saranac Lake has announced their scheduled events for the month of November.

From 3 to 5 pm on Thursday, November 2, and Thursday, November 16, Dewey Mountain Youth Ski League registration will take place at the lodge for children grades K-6. Participants will become more confident skiers through fun and games on skis, skill development exercises, and race participation as part of the Saranac Nordic team.

Saturday, November 4th from 9 am to 2 pm is volunteer trail work day, focused on getting the ski trails ready for snow. Participants are encouraged to bring hard garden rakes, loppers, proper clothing, water, and lunch.

On Friday, November 17, and Saturday, November 18, the Ski and Snowshoe Swap and Sale will take place. On Friday, from 5 to 7 pm, Dewey Mountain will be open and accepting Cross County Skis, Snowshoes, and ski clothing for Saturday’s Swap and Sale. Equipment will be inspected to ensure it’s in proper working order.

On Saturday, from 9 to 11:30 am, the Swap and Sale will take place. There will be volunteers on han​d to help visitors choose the right equipment. Unsold equipment and earnings can be picked up at noon. A portion of each sale will go to support Saranac Lake Nordic and Dewey Mountain operations.

For more information on these happenings click here.