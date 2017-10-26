Emerald Ash Borer Class for Woodland Owners Planned

This August, the emerald ash borer (EAB) was confirmed in both St. Lawrence and Franklin counties. The Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), and NYS Agriculture and Markets will hold a class on EAB on November 1, 2017 from 5:45 to 8 pm at the Cornell Cooperative Extension Learning Farm, 2043 State Route 68, Canton.

The class will provide information on ways to manage EAB in wooded environments. Owners of wooded lands of any acreage are encouraged to attend.

The class is free and open to the public, but pre-registration is requested. To register, or for more information, call Paul Hetzler at (315) 379-9192 ext. 232, or email ph59@cornell.edu.

For more information about the emerald ash borer, click here.

Photo of Emerald ash borer, courtesy DEC.