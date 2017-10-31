Food Justice Summit Planned For March

The newly formed North Country Food Justice Working Group is planning a winter food summit.

“Feed Back: Growing and Sharing the Abundance” will take place Thursday, March 1st, 2018 at the Wild Center in Tupper Lake.

What follows is an announcement sent to the press:

The Food Justice Working Group (FJWG) is a coalition of nonprofit and for-profit organizations, community members, local businesses, farmers and farm workers, and government agencies who have come together to start the conversation about creating a more equitable food system in the North Country. The group seeks to address our region’s issues of accessibility, inclusivity, nutrition and justice from field to fork.

The FJWG came together at an August launch event at Craigardan in Keene, NY. The event was a gathering of participants from a diverse group of sectors including government, education, farming, business owners, nonprofits, foundations, and interested citizens.

Maggie Grey, author of Labor and the Locavore and Professor of Political Science at Adelphi University gave the keynote address and urged participants to start improving the food system for all by engaging and organizing consumers and understanding this region’s issues of accessibility, inclusivity, nutrition, and justice.

Tatiana Abatemarco from the University of Vermont gave a presentation on how to apply the ideas of food justice to the unique environment of the North Country. She highlighted regional success stories such as Keeseville’s new Farmacy, a partnership between a local business owner, nonprofit, and farmers to make healthy food more available and affordable for area residents.

Zohar Gitlis of Adirondack Farm-2- School described the challenges faced in bringing nutritious, local food into schools and institutions. She concluded the evening with a call to action, underlining the importance of everyone’s participation in creating a regional roadmap toward a stronger food system.

The March 1st Summit will be held at the Wild Center in Tupper Lake, a key sponsor of the event and partner of the FJWG. More details about the summit will be posted online.

The FJWG is looking for additional partners, sponsors, and individuals who are interested in supporting the group’s work and participating in the summit. The FJWG wants input from all community members. Contact northcountryfjwg@gmail.com for more information and to get involved.

The Wild Center is located at 45 Museum Drive, Tupper Lake.

Photo of FJWG at Craigarden, provided.