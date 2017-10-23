GEM Radio Halloween Production Set For North Creek

Gem Radio Theatre will present “Horrors You Can Hear” on Friday, October 27 at 7 pm at Tannery Pond Community Center in North Creek and Saturday, October 28 at 7 pm at Indian Lake Theater in Indian Lake.

The theatre group will reimagine three classic radio thrillers from favorites such as “Lights Out” and “Quiet Please” not just as a live performance in true-old radio style, but as a shadow play, believed the first presentation of its kind in the Adirondack region.

While actors bring these eerie episodes to life through shadow and voice, foley artists will perform sound effects with rubber gloves, wet rags, and various tools in the style that calls back to the golden age of radio.

The production team includes director Hannah Jay, production manager Robin Jay, music and sound director Dan Studnicky, and actors from throughout the region, including Blue Mountain Lake, Indian Lake, Chestertown, Minerva, and North River.

This past summer, Gem Radio Theatre presented Movies by the River, a free program sponsored by the Town of Johnsburg and Hudson River Trading Company that screened four major feature films outside at Riverfront Park. Over 150 members of the community participated in this free, family friendly program.

For more information, email Robin Jay at gemradiotheatre@gmail.com or find Gem Radio Theatre on Facebook.

