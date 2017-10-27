Friday, October 27, 2017

Glens Falls Candidate Forum October 29th

Photo by John Warren.Crandall Public Library will be sponsoring a candidate forum in the Christine L. McDonald Community Room on Sunday, October 29 from 1 to 3 pm. The 2017 Glens Falls Candidate Forum will provide the community with an opportunity to hear from candidates for Glens Falls election contests.

Those invited include all ballot candidates for Glens Falls offices: nine common council ward office candidates, two council at-large candidates, seven county supervisor ward office candidates and three mayoral candidates.

Light refreshments will be served and the event is free and open to the public. The Crandall Public Library is located at 251 Glen St, Glens Falls.

For more information call or contact Amanda Abrams of the Warren County Green Party at (518) 409-0764.

Photo of voting booth courtesy John Warren.


Editorial Staff

Stories under the Almanack's Editorial Staff byline come from press releases and other notices. To have your news noticed here at the Almanack contact our editor John Warren at adkalmanack@gmail.com.


