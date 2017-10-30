Kim Rielly Named To Lead Depot Theatre in Wesport

The board of trustees of the Depot Theatre in Westport have announced the appointment of Kim Rielly as the organization’s new full-time Executive Director.

Most recently Rielly was the longtime Director of Communications for the Lake Placid-based Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism. Rielly’s experience includes more than 20 years of marketing and communications. A native of Westport, Rielly has lived in the region for the majority of her life, and volunteered for several terms as a Depot Theatre Board Trustee, including one year as President of the Board.

In her new role, Rielly is expected to provide theatre management and oversight of staff, budget, programs, fundraising, marketing, audience development and community relations. Rielly joins two other year-round staff, including Box Office Manager Katie Shepard, and the Theatre’s Producing Director Kevin Cochran.

Rielly takes the helm at the Depot Theatre effective mid-November. She can be reached by email at krielly@depottheatre.org.

The Depot Theatre is a non-profit, professional theatre located in a historic, functioning 1876 train station in the Adirondacks, and operates under an agreement with Actors’ Equity Association. The Theatre offers 3-4 productions in the summer along with education programs. For more information about the Depot Theatre, visit their website or call (518) 962-4449.