Lake George History Roundtable Planned

Historians, cultural and environmental groups, museums, and community members are invited to a roundtable discussion that highlights the Lake George region communities and their stories on Friday, November 3, 2017, from 10 am to 3 pm, at the Bolton Historical Museum at 4924 Lake Shore Drive, Bolton Landing.

Participants will discuss topics such as the history, photographic collections, and environmental stewardship of the region. Participants will identify what is visible in the landscape related to these topics, the stories of the people, the sites and events to visit, and what resources can be found in libraries and museum collections.

Lake George has been a tourist destination since travel to the region became practical. The landscape became known to visitors around the world from the stories of James Fenimore Cooper and the paintings of Thomas Cole. Seneca Ray Stoddard also captured the stories about the people and places, enticing travelers with vivid photography and the playful language of his guidebooks. By comparing descriptions and images from Stoddard to contemporary photos, it’s evident that much as this place has changed over time, much of it still remains the same as it was more than a century ago.

Histories, stories, images, and resources identified at the roundtable will be used to develop and expand an online project that includes audio, video, and images – Seneca Ray Stoddard: A Journey to Lake George, a preliminary version of which is available here.

The workshop is open to all. Lunch and workshop materials will be provided for $15. Preregistration is required by emailing mgibbs@lakestolocks.org.

Photo of Seneca Ray Stoddard provided.