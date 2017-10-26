Mirror Lake Water Quality Workshop November 2nd

The Ausable River Association will hold a workshop on Thursday, November 2nd from 1 to 4:30 pm at the Crowne Plaza in Lake Placid to discuss issues related to the protection of Mirror Lake.

Mirror Lake is the jewel of the Village of Lake Placid and serves as a hub for many recreational activities in the Village and the Town of North Elba. For the past three years, AsRA, in partnership with the Adirondack Watershed Institute (AWI), has been studying the water quality of Mirror Lake.

The research has revealed several concerns for AsRA and AWI, the largest being the high concentration of salt in the lake, and the buildup of salt in the lake bottom. The primary source is road salt that makes its way from roads and walkways over impermeable surfaces and through storm drains into the lake. Current levels are warning signs for water quality, lake health, and the viability of native fish and other aquatic residents according to a press release sent by AsRA to the press.

The goal for this workshop is to share the most current knowledge about threats to Mirror Lake, to learn from others about work being done to reduce road salt regionally and in other towns and villages, and to begin a conversation with residents, business owners, and village and town officials about developing a community approach to protecting Mirror Lake.

This workshop is being held in partnership and with the support of the Adirondack Watershed Institute, Mirror Lake Watershed Association, AdkAction.org, Crowne Plaza, and the New York State Department of State under Title 11 of the Environmental Protection Fund.

Registration is free and will include coffee, beverages, and a light snack. Pre-registration by October 30th is required. The Crowne Plaza is located at 101 Olympic Drive, Lake Placid.

To register, click here.

Photo provided by Ausable River Association.