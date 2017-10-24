Municipalities Can Save on Zero-Emission Vehicle Purchases

DEC and the Office of General Services (OGS) have released details on their upcoming aggregate bid for plug-in hybrids and battery electric vehicles. All authorized users of the New York State Vehicle Marketplace (e.g., municipalities and state agencies) can participate

Bid forms are due by the close of business on Tuesday, October 31, 2017.

The goal of this initiative is to reduce the costs associated with adding zero-emission vehicles (ZEV) to government fleets across the state. The first aggregate bid resulted in an 11% discount on Chevy Volts. The second round included a discount of 13% on the Prius Prime and a 28% discount on a Nissan Leaf.

The bid details for the third round include:

Instead of choosing a single type of vehicle, the state will place a bid for a more generic minimum set of specifications. This is expected to encourage competition between automakers, resulting in a lower the end price.

Three separate aggregate bids will be awarded, one for plug-in hybrids, one for plug-in hybrid minivans, and one for pure battery electric vehicles.

Once a bid is awarded, municipalities and agencies will then be responsible for contacting the winning bidder to complete a purchase.

For questions or to participate in the aggregate bid, contact Pamela Hadad-Hurst at DEC, pamela.hadadhurst@dec.ny.gov, or Anna Eckstein-Burns at OGS Anna.Eckstein-Burns@ogs.ny.gov.

Municipalities can save even more on vehicle purchases through DEC’s Municipal ZEV Rebate Program, which offers rebates to local governments for costs associated with the purchase or lease of eligible clean vehicles.

More information on the Municipal ZEV Rebate Program is available here.

Photo provided.