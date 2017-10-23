Oil Transport Symposium Proceedings Now Available

New York Sea Grant was among the nearly 130 federal, state and provincial governments; industry; NGOs; and academic entities that participated in the 2017 Crude Move Symposium addressing the economics, risks, and hazards of crude oil transport through such waters as the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence River system and the Gulf of Mexico.

The 39-page proceedings and video recordings of the symposium are now available online.

The symposium was sponsored by a partnership of the Great Lakes Commission, the Great Lakes Sea Grant Network, the Gulf of Mexico Sea Grant Oil Spill Science Outreach Program, the International Joint Commission, the Gulf of Mexico Research Initiative, and the Joyce Foundation.

For more information about the Great Lakes Sea Grant Network’s work on oil transportation, contact New York Sea Grant Associate Director Katherine Bunting-Howarth at kathybh@cornell.edu.

For more information about the symposium and GLC work on oil transportation in the Great Lakes-St Lawrence River region, contact Michele Leduc-Lapierre at michelel@glc.org. More information is also available here.

Photo: Workshop participants map out the issues around crude oil transport in the Great Lakes system, courtesy K. Bunting-Howarth, NYSG.