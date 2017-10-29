Paul Smith’s Sustainability and Resilience Forum

Ma’ikwe Ludwig, a TEDx speaker and longtime sustainable community activist, will lead a presentation and workshop at the Paul Smith’s College VIC on Nov. 1.

The TED-style talk, which begins at 9:30 am, will be based on Ludwig’s recently published book Together Resilient: Building Community in the Age of Climate Disruption and touch on ideas such as sustainability initiatives taken at a community level.

“Rethinking Sustainability,” an afternoon workshop, will run from 1 to 4 pm, and will dig further into sustainability through the lenses of social dynamics, economics, and the fundamental worldview while drawing on eco-village models from around the globe.

The workshop is $45 per person and free for members of the Paul Smith’s College community. Learn more and register for the presentation and/or workshop here.