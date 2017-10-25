Pearsall Adirondack Foundation Announces 2017 Grants

The Glenn and Carol Pearsall Adirondack Foundation received 61 grant applications for funding this year from area not-for-profits and the foundation funded, all or in part, 36 of them. A complete list of this year’s grant recipients is available on the foundation’s website.

The private foundation was established in 2000 and is dedicated to improving the quality of life for year round residents of the Adirondack Park. Since its inception, the foundation has funded 402 not-for-profit grant requests totaling over $653,000. 61 grant applications for funding were received this year and the foundation funded, all or in part, 36 of them, including:

The Johnsburg Chapter of Imagination Library bringing free books monthly to children under 5 years of age; Warrensburg EMS to help underwrite the cost of comprehensive EMS training to be held at Richards Library; Historical Society of the Town of Chester for the professional cleaning and maintenance of historic military uniforms and period clothes;

Lake Placid Sinfonetta to help underwrite the cost of hosting a 2 day in-school residency program by an Eastman School of Music Wind Quintet; Regional Food Bank of Northeaster NY for training costs and collaborative efforts with the Essex Farm;

Getting the Word Out/Adirondack Explorer for a new news feature on the economics of Adirondack Park Communities;

Tannery Pond Center, North Creek to fund artist fees for 3 live performances; Friends of Grasse River Railroad of Cranberry Lake for the development of a hiking and mountain bike trail on the old Grasse River Railroad rail bed;

Essex County Historical Association, Elizabethtown for up-dating of their Adirondack Fire Tower Exhibit;

Saranac Lake Pee Wee Hockey Association to implement a free learn to skate and Play Program;

Traditional Arts of Upstate New York of Canton to develop a major exhibit to be called “Instrumental Stories” featuring new and heirloom instruments used in Northern New York;

Adirondack Young Life of Saranac Lake to provide weekly breakfasts to high school students for 35 weeks;

World Awareness Children’s Museum of Glens Falls to provide outreach programs into the Adirondacks, including travelling exhibits;

Johnsburg Youth Committee/Adirondack Treks for student field trips;

The Depot Theatre of Westport to winterize artist living quarters so that their programming can extend into the winter months;

Town of Johnsburg Library for the establishment of a “lending library” of household items; Literacy Volunteers of Essex and Franklin Counties for tutor training and staff development;

Pendragon Theater, Saranac Lake to underwrite play readings in winter;

Moriah Central School to help fund their food backpack program;

First Night Saranac Lake to purchase buttons for their community New Years Eve events;

Adirondack Research Consortium to support Student Scholar Research programming;

CanAdirondack Engineers 4H Club to help fund additional equipment so that they can compete in the next Tech Challenge robotics competition;

Oscar Seagle Music Colony to bring the children’s opera “Billy Goats Gruff”, a Broadway Revue and other outreach programs to Adirondack schools;

Adirondack Research Curriculum to support the 2017-2018 Student Scholar Program at the Wild Center in Tupper Lake;

Ticonderoga Festival Guild to support 13 children’s performing arts offerings;

Ticonderoga Kiwanis and Ticonderoga Central School to support their food backpack and summer food programs;

Ecumenical Council of Saranac Lake to provide transitional housing and life coaching for adults-at-risk;

Indian lake Theater to present classes and programming for disabled and children–at-risk;

Town of Webb Historical association for computer and software up-grades; North Creek Railway Depot Preservation group to help underwrite the cost of a new Teddy Roosevelt interactive kiosk;

The Adirondack Park Institute, Newcomb to help underwrite the cost of the Huntington Lecture Series;

Johnsburg Fine Arts for continued funding of the North Creek Mosaic Wall program;

Fort Ticonderoga Association to provide outreach programming to schools in the Adirondack Park; Mountain Lake PBS to help underwrite their MLPB “Spotlight” programming;

North Country Public Radio for underwriting; and Our Town Theater to help underwrite the cost of a play March 23, 24 and 25 at the Tannery Pond Community Center, North Creek.

Additional information on past grant recipients and the grant application process is available on the Glenn and Carol Pearsall Adirondack Foundation website.

Photo of Tannery Pond Community Center in North Creek.