Postal History of World War One Program in Ticonderoga

wwi postageThe Ticonderoga Historical Society has invited the public to a free program focusing on the Postal Service in World War One, on Friday, November 3 at 7 pm. Featured speaker will be Glenn Estus, President of the Vermont Philatelic Society.

As part of the overall support for U.S. Entry into World War One, The United States Post Office Department participated in efforts to help raise funds. One method included cancelling mail with slogans that encouraged Americans to buy Liberty Loans. The United States was not alone in this effort, and this program will also show how allied nations such as Canada, Newfoundland, UK, New Zealand, and Australia undertook similar programs.

Estus is a postal history collector with many interests including the postal history of Essex and Clinton Counties and the 1932 Olympic Winter Games. In addition to being president of the Vermont Philatelic Society, he is a member of the Ticonderoga Stamp Club and numerous other specialized stamp societies including the Empire State Postal History Society. In 2016 he was honored by the American Philatelic Society by being named a recipient of the Nicholas G. Carter Volunteer Recognition Award for Regional Promotion/Service.

Specific information regarding this and other historical society programs and events can be obtained by calling the Historical Society at (518) 585-7868, or visit the THS website.

