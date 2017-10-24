Tuesday, October 24, 2017

ROOST Hosting Saranac Lake Destination Marketing Review

roost to host adirondack destination marketing solutionThe Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism (ROOST) has invited all interested Saranac Lake area municipal leaders, businesses, organizations, and individuals to attend a short regional destination marketing review, followed by a reception, at the Saranac Lake ROOST office, 193 River Street, on Thursday, October 26th from 5 to 6:30 pm.

The agenda will include a brief presentation by ROOST staff, time for Q&A, followed by a networking opportunity with light refreshments and a cash bar.

All those interested in attending the Saranac Lake event are asked to contact Kelly Brunette to RSVP at kelly@saranaclake.com.

The regional destination marketing review is the first in a series that ROOST will be hosting throughout the region this fall, including upcoming events in the Lake Champlain region on November 2, in Tupper Lake on Dec. 7, in Malone on Jan. 11, and a date to be announced in Hamilton County.

For more information about ROOST, visit their website.


Editorial Staff

Stories under the Almanack's Editorial Staff byline come from press releases and other notices. To have your news noticed here at the Almanack contact our editor John Warren at adkalmanack@gmail.com.


Tags: ,


Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Conditions
Adirondacks Events
Conditions
Adirondacks Events

The Adirondack Almanack

The Adirondack Almanack's contributors include veteran local writers, historians, naturalists, and outdoor enthusiasts from around the Adirondack region. The Almanack is the online news journal of Adirondack Explorer. Both are nonprofits supported by contributors, readers, and advertisers, and devoted to exploring, protecting, and unifying the Adirondack Park.
General inquiries about the Adirondack Almanack should be directed to Almanack founder and editor John Warren. To advertise on the Adirondack Almanack, or to receive information on rates and design, please click here.
Web Services & Search Engine Optimization By: Suloff Designs