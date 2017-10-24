ROOST Hosting Saranac Lake Destination Marketing Review

The Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism (ROOST) has invited all interested Saranac Lake area municipal leaders, businesses, organizations, and individuals to attend a short regional destination marketing review, followed by a reception, at the Saranac Lake ROOST office, 193 River Street, on Thursday, October 26th from 5 to 6:30 pm.

The agenda will include a brief presentation by ROOST staff, time for Q&A, followed by a networking opportunity with light refreshments and a cash bar.

All those interested in attending the Saranac Lake event are asked to contact Kelly Brunette to RSVP at kelly@saranaclake.com.

The regional destination marketing review is the first in a series that ROOST will be hosting throughout the region this fall, including upcoming events in the Lake Champlain region on November 2, in Tupper Lake on Dec. 7, in Malone on Jan. 11, and a date to be announced in Hamilton County.

For more information about ROOST, visit their website.