Thursday, October 26, 2017

Saranac Lake Maker Space and Fix-It Fridays

My first experience with a Maker Space was delivering my son’s broken drone to the Saranac Lake Fix It Friday event after it got stuck in the top branches of a white pine and was eventually shot down with an oversized slingshot.

The drone wasn’t very expensive and only purchased so my child could practice flying a drone before investing in a more expensive model. My son didn’t lose his own drone since he didn’t have any issues flying it. My husband is the one that killed the drone. And off I was to Fix It Friday.

I found the atmosphere at the 66 Dorsey Street Maker Space relaxed and non-judgmental. That was important to me. I feel that I’m not very mechanically inclined, but I also hate throwing stuff out and adding to the world’s garbage issue. My garage has a shelf of objects that I plan on fixing or re-purposing, I just haven’t quite figured out how.

We found that the slingshot rescue did most of the drone’s damage. With the help of most everyone tinkering away at their own projects, I did manage to get the drone back into the air. Now it is more of a hovercraft than full-flight drone. I tinkered away at the drone while others offered advice.

This Friday and every 3rd Friday of the month, 5 to 8 pm, the Saranac Lake Makers and Hackers welcome everyone to stop by with a current project, use existing tools, learn something new, or just meet interesting people.

I found the concept and community encouraging and plan on seeking out other Maker Spaces. Currently there are local Fix-It Spaces residing in area schools, art studios, and part of community kitchens. I’m looking forward to the time that I can contribute to the Maker Space, not just take from it.


Diane Chase

Diane Chase is the author of the Adirondack Family Activities guidebook series, Adirondack Family Time. She writes about ways to foster imaginative play through fun-filled events and activities in the Adirondack region.

From her home in Saranac Lake, Diane also writes a weekly family-oriented newspaper column for the Adirondack Daily Enterprise and keeps her own blog Adirondack Family Time. Her writing and photography has appeared in numerous newspapers, magazines, marketing companies and advertising agencies.

She even finds time to assist her husband with Adirondack Expeditions guiding families and young adults in the High Peaks.


The Adirondack Almanack

The Adirondack Almanack's contributors include veteran local writers, historians, naturalists, and outdoor enthusiasts from around the Adirondack region. The Almanack is the online news journal of Adirondack Explorer. Both are nonprofits supported by contributors, readers, and advertisers, and devoted to exploring, protecting, and unifying the Adirondack Park.
General inquiries about the Adirondack Almanack should be directed to Almanack founder and editor John Warren. To advertise on the Adirondack Almanack, or to receive information on rates and design, please click here.
