Saranac Lake Maker Space and Fix-It Fridays

My first experience with a Maker Space was delivering my son’s broken drone to the Saranac Lake Fix It Friday event after it got stuck in the top branches of a white pine and was eventually shot down with an oversized slingshot.

The drone wasn’t very expensive and only purchased so my child could practice flying a drone before investing in a more expensive model. My son didn’t lose his own drone since he didn’t have any issues flying it. My husband is the one that killed the drone. And off I was to Fix It Friday.

I found the atmosphere at the 66 Dorsey Street Maker Space relaxed and non-judgmental. That was important to me. I feel that I’m not very mechanically inclined, but I also hate throwing stuff out and adding to the world’s garbage issue. My garage has a shelf of objects that I plan on fixing or re-purposing, I just haven’t quite figured out how.

We found that the slingshot rescue did most of the drone’s damage. With the help of most everyone tinkering away at their own projects, I did manage to get the drone back into the air. Now it is more of a hovercraft than full-flight drone. I tinkered away at the drone while others offered advice.

This Friday and every 3rd Friday of the month, 5 to 8 pm, the Saranac Lake Makers and Hackers welcome everyone to stop by with a current project, use existing tools, learn something new, or just meet interesting people.

I found the concept and community encouraging and plan on seeking out other Maker Spaces. Currently there are local Fix-It Spaces residing in area schools, art studios, and part of community kitchens. I’m looking forward to the time that I can contribute to the Maker Space, not just take from it.