View Offers ‘Ladies Night Out’ Halloween Event

Monday, October 23, 2017

wine glass paintingView, the multi-arts center located in Old Forge, has announced the third event of its Ladies Night Out series on October 26, 2017, at 6:30 pm. Ladies Night Out will occur on the last Thursday of every month with new activities and themes per event.

During this month’s event, everyone will receive two free signature drink tickets for a ghostly cocktail, with additional alcohol available for purchase. Non-alcoholic drinks will be free throughout the night.

The night starts off at 6:30 pm with Zumba. Participants are encouraged to bring a towel. Followed by painting Halloween tea lights while sipping cocktails and snacking on finger foods.

Attendees must be 21 years or older to purchase tickets. Tickets are $20, the deadline to register is October 24, 2017. View is located at 3273 State Route 28 in Old Forge. Tickets can be purchased online, or by calling (315) 369-6411.

