Wreath and Garland Making Workshop at Arts Center

The Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts will once again welcome local instructor, historian, and artisan Hallie Bond to teach participants how to make a fresh balsam wreath and a 4-foot to 6-foot length of garland on Saturday, December 2, 2017, from 1 to 4 pm.

Participants are asked to bring a wire hangar and garden scissors or snippers to the class. In addition, feel free to bring special ribbon or adornments to add a festive and personal touch to your wreath or garland.

The fee for the workshop is $30 for Arts Center members and $40 for non-members. Class size is limited to 12 participants, so register early to secure your spot. Registration can be completed online or by calling (518) 352-7715.

The Arts Center is located at 3446 State Route 28 in Blue Mountain Lake.

Photo of balsam wreaths courtesy Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts.