Monday, November 27, 2017

Adirondack Diversity Initiative 2017 Forum Set

The Adirondack Diversity Initiative (ADI) is holding their 2017 Forum on Saturday, December 2nd at Heaven Hill Farm in Lake Placid.

The forum will focus on ADI’s future direction, new strategic plan, and current and future initiatives.

Samara Swanston, Legislative counsel to the Environmental Protection Committee of the New York City Council will speak her work in the Environmental Justice movement from “Dumping in Dixie” to NYC Environmental Justice Bills.  ​

The forum will begin at 9:30 am with coffee and registration. The proceedings will kick off at 10 am and continue until 4 pm. Lunch will be provided.

The afternoon will include a hands-on workshop conducted by the Adirondack Center for Writing and led by poets Adam Falkner and Sofia Snow about recognizing your identity, looking critically at diversity, communicating difference and understanding belonging within our community.

​Registration fee (includes lunch) is $20. To register, click here.

​The Heaven Hill Farm is located at 302 Bear Cub Lane, Lake Placid.

For more information, click here.


