Sunday, November 5, 2017

Adirondack Diversity Initiative Hires Communications Staff

The Adirondack Diversity Initiative (ADI) has announced the hiring of outreach and communications specialist Melanie Reding.

Reding’s responsibilities are expected to include helping ADI improve its communication with affiliates, supporters and the public. This is the first hire for the previously all-volunteer organization.

ADI’s mission is to develop and promote strategies to help the Adirondack Park become more welcoming and inclusive of all New Yorkers, both visitors and permanent residents. ADI has worked to fulfill its mission through a series of initiatives in training and education, transportation, youth pipelines, arts and culture, targeted outreach and best practice consulting.

Reding is expected to reach out to build relationships with local businesses, civic leaders, and residents through social media, email, the ADI website, and community events; and to strengthen educational initiatives.  Reding is also expected to contribute to building on ADI’s workshops and symposia.  The next Diversity Symposium is being planned for December.

For more information email melanie@diverseadks.org.


