Adirondack Foundation Grants Support Seniors

Adirondack Foundation’s Generous Acts Fund has awarded $37,600 in grants to organizations supporting quality of life for elders across the region.

Eleven organizations serving older adults across six counties received GAF grants in 2017. This fall, an additional grant was awarded to support educational forums hosted by Mercy Care for the Adirondacks on November 9 at Paul Smith’s College and featuring Dr. John Feather, CEO of Grantmakers in Aging, and Greg Olsen, acting director of the New York State Office for the Aging.

Mercy Care received additional GAF support this year to continue growing programs that help elders in Essex and Franklin counties age in their homes more successfully and empower communities to become more aging-friendly. In Clinton County, a GAF grant is helping Catholic Charities replicate Mercy Care’s Community Friendship Volunteer Program, which connects volunteers with elders living in their homes.

Elizabethtown Community Hospital received a GAF grant to help emergency providers obtain Geriatric EMS (GEMS) certification.

Additional grants supporting quality of life for elders were awarded to:

– High Peaks Hospice & Palliative Care

– Creative Healing Connections

– Lake Placid-North Elba Historical Society, in partnership with Historic Saranac Lake and the Lake Placid Olympic Museum

– North Creek Railway Depot Preservation Association

– PRIDE of Ticonderoga

– Town of Harrietstown

– Adirondack Folk School

– Family YMCA of the Glens Falls Area

To make a gift to the Generous Acts Fund, click here or contact Melissa Eisinger at mel@adkfoundation.org. To learn more about Generous Acts grants, contact Andrea Grout at andrea@adkfoundation.org.