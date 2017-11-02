Adirondack Mountain Rescue Launches High Peaks Safety Program

Adirondack Mountain Rescue, Inc of Clifton Park, New York will be holding a free winter hiking preparedness presentation on November 30th from 6:30 to 8:30 pm at the Clifton Park Halfmoon Library.

The number of accidents in the Adirondacks is on the rise. Each year the number of search and rescue operations performed by the NYS Forest Rangers reaches a new high while the number of Rangers hovers around 133. Some of these operations have a happy ending, however many do not.

In response to the increased number of people who will be venturing into the High Peaks region this winter, Adirondack Mountain Rescue is launching a High Peaks Awareness Program. The aim of this program is to educate hikers on ways to prepare, gear up and stay safe while hiking. One aspect of this educational presentation is to address specific problem areas in the High Peaks region, and how to approach their challenges.

The Clifton Park Halfmoon Library is located at 475 Moe Road in Clifton Park. For more information about this event, click here.

For more information about Adirondack Mountain Rescue, visit their website.