Wednesday, November 29, 2017

Adirondack Trails and Lodging Public Meetings Scheduled

The Adirondack Community-based Trails and Lodging System (ACTLS), a project that is developing a conceptual plan for potential “hut-to-hut” trail networks within the Adirondack Park, has scheduled two meetings as it wraps up its three-year study.

A Project Advisory Committee meeting will be held Friday, December 1 at 10:30 am in the Adirondack Hamlets to Huts Conference Room at 47 Main Street – 2nd Floor, in Saranac Lake.

Topics for discussion include a project update and plans for the project’s public meeting. The public is welcome to attend (space is limited). The Project Advisory Committee is made up of a variety of local government, nonprofit, economic development, recreation, and other stakeholders. The committee oversees the project and provides input on local and regional issues.

The public meeting to share the report findings is scheduled for Tuesday, December 12 at the Lake Pleasant Central School gymnasium at 6 pm. The nearly 60 routes will be shared at that time and the public’s input solicited.

This project is being funded by the New York State Department of State under Title 11 of the Environmental Protection Fund. For more information, contact Jack Drury at (518) 891-5915 or email jack@adirondacktrailsandlodging.org.


Editorial Staff

Stories under the Almanack’s Editorial Staff byline come from press releases and other notices.

To have your news noticed here at the Almanack contact our editor John Warren at adkalmanack@gmail.com.


Tags: , , ,


Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Conditions
Adirondacks Events
Conditions
Adirondacks Events

The Adirondack Almanack

The Adirondack Almanack's contributors include veteran local writers, historians, naturalists, and outdoor enthusiasts from around the Adirondack region. The Almanack is the online news journal of Adirondack Explorer. Both are nonprofits supported by contributors, readers, and advertisers, and devoted to exploring, protecting, and unifying the Adirondack Park.
General inquiries about the Adirondack Almanack should be directed to Almanack founder and editor John Warren. To advertise on the Adirondack Almanack, or to receive information on rates and design, please click here.
Web Services & Search Engine Optimization By: Suloff Designs