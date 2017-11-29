Adirondack Trails and Lodging Public Meetings Scheduled

The Adirondack Community-based Trails and Lodging System (ACTLS), a project that is developing a conceptual plan for potential “hut-to-hut” trail networks within the Adirondack Park, has scheduled two meetings as it wraps up its three-year study.

A Project Advisory Committee meeting will be held Friday, December 1 at 10:30 am in the Adirondack Hamlets to Huts Conference Room at 47 Main Street – 2nd Floor, in Saranac Lake.

Topics for discussion include a project update and plans for the project’s public meeting. The public is welcome to attend (space is limited). The Project Advisory Committee is made up of a variety of local government, nonprofit, economic development, recreation, and other stakeholders. The committee oversees the project and provides input on local and regional issues.

The public meeting to share the report findings is scheduled for Tuesday, December 12 at the Lake Pleasant Central School gymnasium at 6 pm. The nearly 60 routes will be shared at that time and the public’s input solicited.

This project is being funded by the New York State Department of State under Title 11 of the Environmental Protection Fund. For more information, contact Jack Drury at (518) 891-5915 or email jack@adirondacktrailsandlodging.org.