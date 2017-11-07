Adirondack Youth Climate Summit Getting Underway

The Wild Center in Tupper Lake will host their Ninth Adirondack Youth Climate Summit on November 8th and November 9th, 2017.

Over 25,000 students will be represented by the 250 participants from 30 high schools, colleges and universities across the region. The program has created a White House Champion of Change and sent student leaders to the United Nations and COP 21 in Paris.

Some featured speakers and organizations include: Dr. Curt Stager – Paul Smith’s College; Sean Russell from Mote Marine Lab in Florida; Terracycle; iMatter; National Wildlife Federation’s Eco Schools; connecting to the UN COP 23 climate summit in Bonn, Germany; the Adirondack Farm to School Initiative; and the Vermont Energy Education Program (VEEP).

Students who participated over the past few years returned to their schools implementing change – creating school gardens to provide food for their cafeterias, expanding recycling and composting programs, replacing power strips with energy smart strips, examining energy saving opportunities by conducting carbon audits for their schools and presenting to school boards about their activities and financial savings, and countless community outreach events.

Each school will send a team including students, educators, administrators and facilities staff to develop their own actionable carbon reduction plan designed to decrease their energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions. The summit is part of a year-round Youth Climate Program that engages youth in climate education and catalyzes action in schools and communities through youth-driven projects and leadership. The Program also has helped to seed Youth Summits around the world, bringing its unique organization and focus on youth leadership to Finland, Sri Lanka, Germany, Liberia, Ohio, Seattle, Vermont and Houston.

The full agenda for the event can be found here. A list of attending schools can be found here.

The Wild Center is located at 45 Museum Drive, Tupper Lake. To reserve a seat for the Summit, contact Tracey A. Legat at (518) 523-7890 or tlegat@wildcenter.org.