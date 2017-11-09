ADK Opening Johns Brook Lodge For Winter

ADK (Adirondack Mountain Club) will open Johns Brook Lodge (JBL) to the public this winter for the first time in decades. Caretaker service will be offered at the lodge for up to 10 guests on weekends.

Johns Brook Lodge is located on a 26-acre parcel of private property a 3.5-mile hike in from the Garden Parking Area, which serves as an access for much of the Adirondack High Peaks near Keene Valley. Built in 1925, the lodge sleeps 28 guests in co-ed bunkrooms in the summer. During July and August the stay includes breakfast, lunch, and dinner. From mid-May to late-June and Labor Day to Columbus Day the lodge operates under caretaker service where guests provide and cook their own food and have access to the JBL kitchen.

ADK has offered winter accommodations on the Johns Brook Property for over 80 years. Most recently, winter accommodations have been offered at Camp Peggy O’Brien and Grace Camp, two winterized cabins on the opposite side of Johns Brook from JBL. These cabins have been a popular basecamp for winter recreationists. Three lean-tos are also available for rent year around.

Starting on January 5th, JBL will be open to guests on weekends until early April. Guests will have to provide and cook their own food but will have full access to JBL’s kitchen. Heat from a propane heater and a wood stove will be provided for guests. There will be no running water at the lodge during this time so gathering and treating water from the brook will be necessary.

Over the past 10 years ADK has renovated and winterized Johns Brook Lodge with new windows, wall insulation, and the installation of a wood stove.

Since the early 1980s, ADK has facilitated a volunteer Winter Host Program at the Johns Brook Property from December through March where volunteers provide information to recreationists heading into the High Peaks. In addition to information, volunteers offer hot beverages and a space to warm up for hikers passing through the property. This year, ADK is expecting to transition this responsibility to a full-time caretaker to facilitate winter operations.

Rates are $50 per person per night and you can make a reservation for your stay, check availability, or find out more information about staying at JBL during the winter by visiting the ADK website, or by calling (518) 523-3441.

Photo of Johns Brook Lodge, courtesy ADK.