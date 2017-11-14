APA Agenda: Sentinel Range Wilderness, Development, More

The Adirondack Park Agency will hold its monthly meeting at its headquarters in Ray Brook on Thursday, November 16, 2017.

The meeting will include discussions on changes to the Sentinel Range Wilderness, an amendment to the Adirondack Park Land Use and Development Plan Map, a presentation on the effects of road salt on waterbodies, and more.

What follows is the agenda issued by the APA:

At 9:30 am, the Full Agency will convene for Executive Director Terry Martino’s monthly report.

At 10 am, the Regulatory Programs Committee will consider approval for the second renewal of a permit authorizing 2 lots involving wetlands in an 8-lot residential subdivision. The project site is located in the Town of Bolton, Warren County.

At 11:30 am, the Economic Affairs Committee will be briefed by the Special Assistant for Economic Affairs, Dan Kelleher, on the Agency’s current Hamlet Economic Planning and Assistance initiative (HEPA) and the proposed Envision Adirondacks initiative.

At 1 pm, the Park Ecology Committee will hear a presentation from Dr. Dan Kelting, Executive Director, Adirondack Watershed Institute on Determining the Regional Effects of Road Salting on Adirondack Waterbodies.

At 1:45 pm, the State Land Committee will convene for an informational presentation from NYS Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) staff regarding the Sentinel Range Wilderness Unit Management Plan. The committee will also consider authorizing a joint public comment period with the DEC to solicit public opinion on proposed primitive tent site guidance.

At 3:30 pm, the Park Policy and Planning Committee will consider approval for a proposed map amendment to the Adirondack Park Land Use and Development Plan Map submitted by the Town of Crown Point for lands within their municipal boundary.

At 4 pm, the Full Agency will convene to take necessary actions and hear member and Local Government Review Board comment.

Meeting materials are available for download from the APA’s website. The meeting facility is wheelchair accessible. Provide any requests for specific accommodations to Keith P. McKeever at (518) 891-4050.

Photo: Adirondack Park Agency (APA) Building in Ray Brook.