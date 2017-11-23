Artisan Fair Saturday at The Wild Center

On Saturday, November 25th from 10 am to 5 pm, The Wild Center in Tupper Lake will host an Artisan Fair, and offer a discounted admission of $5.

A Trunk Show of local Adirondack Artisans will fill the Center, showcasing local artists, jewelry makers, knitters, leather goods makers, Adirondack frames and photographs and more.

There will be seasonal treats from the Waterside Café and indoor crafts for the kids.

Admission is $5 for adults and free for children 4 and under. Admission is free for members.

For more information, visit the Wild Center’s website.