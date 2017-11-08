Boreas Ponds Wilderness Advocate Will Hike To APA

Adirondack Wilderness Advocates (AWA) has announced that Tyler Socash, AWA member and activist, will attend the Adirondack Park Agency’s next meeting on November 16th by walking from the Boreas Ponds Tract to the APA’s Ray Brook headquarters.

Socash will be carrying over 1,000 letters that AWA supporters have sent to the APA in the last three weeks, calling for a full Wilderness classification for the Boreas Ponds Tract with the entire length of Gulf Brook Road closed. Socash grew up in Old Forge, NY.

The Boreas Ponds Tract is a 20,758 acre property located in the towns of Newcomb and North Hudson in Essex County. The Agency Board is expected to vote soon on a classification for the tract. Their recommendation will then be submitted to Governor Andrew Cuomo for final approval.

For more information about Adirondack Wilderness Advocates, email contact@adirondackwilderness.org.