Champlain Area Trails’ Owl Prowl Is Back

Champlain Area Trails (CATS) is holding an Owl Prowl on Friday, December 15, at 5:30 pm at the Black Kettle Trail in Essex.

Naturalist and teacher Gregg VanDeusen will teach participants about the various species of owls in the Champlain Valley area and will make owl calls to elicit their responses.

VanDeusen will also discuss other types of wildlife in the area and copping with the dark. All ages are welcome on this family-friendly hike.

Because of the need for quiet, the Owl Prowl is limited to 15 people and advance registration is required. Call the CATS office at (518) 962-2287 or register online.

The cost for the Owl Prowl is $10 per person, couples are $15, and under 21 is free. It’s highly recommended that Owl Prowl participants dress appropriately for the season as the class may remain in one spot for some time.

Gregg VanDeusen is a Waldorf early childhood teacher and licensed wilderness guide. He has degrees in Resource Management and Natural History, is a volunteer EMT and firefighter, and has taught and traveled across North America with his wife Jen.

For more information on Champlain Area Trails, call (518) 962-2287, or visit their website.