Christmas Comes Early in the Central Adirondacks

It’s a Turkey Trot here and a Turkey Trot there, but in the Central Adirondacks Santa and Mrs. Claus make it all about shopping local. Long before Small Business Saturday, Old Forge and Inlet’s Christmas on Main and Indian Lake’s A Country Christmas Tour provided a Thanksgiving holiday celebrating its unique Adirondack shops as well as a weekend of family-friendly activities.

According to Mike Farmer, Director of Publicity for the Town of Webb, there are a couple of big additions to Old Forge’s already packed schedule of events. If children forget to make their Christmas list, there are two red mailboxes, one at the Webb Visitor’s Center and another at Pointe Park, at the ready. Postcards are also on hand to jot down any last minute ideas. The Central Adirondacks Association purchased and renovated an old-fashioned sleigh so Santa will be arriving in style. For the first year, 60 area businesses contributed items for a holiday raffle basket. Shoppers spending $10 or more in participating stores will receive a ticket for a chance to win gifts ranging from motel stays to whitetail deer antlers.

“Originally we had a regular laundry basket to fill, but we kept receiving donations for the Main Street Raffle Basket. Now we have more than one basket filled with items, but there will only be one winner. The raffle basket value is approaching over $2,000,” says Farmer. “The Christmas on Main Street original concept was to get people out of the mall and get them into the shops that have unique Adirondack merchandise. Attending this event has become a multi-generational family tradition seeking a throwback to the olden days. That is what we are and it’s part of the character of Old Forge.”

The Friday-Sunday, November 24-26, schedule of events includes activities through Old Forge and Inlet. With over 45 free events, there is something to do for every member of the family. Horse-drawn wagon rides, face-painting, and Christmas crafts are just a few of the ways to mingle about these Christmas towns and pursue and traditional holiday experience.

In Indian Lake, over 30 different businesses, crafters, artisans and vendors will be set up on November 24-25 as part of A Country Christmas Tour. The event will kick off at 9 am with artisan and crafter tours. Don’t forget to check out the Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts gallery and the Adirondack Experience’s gift shop. Family fun abounds with the opportunity for the Art Center’s Candy Cane Hunt, Mrs. Claus Storytime, Indian Lake Theatre free movies, and a visit with Santa.

Photo of Old Forge Christmas on Main used with the permission of Diane Chase, AdirondackFamilyTime.com