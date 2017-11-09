Coldest Weekend This Season: Adirondack Outdoor Conditions (Nov 9)

This weekly report of outdoor recreation conditions in the Adirondacks is compiled each Thursday afternoon.

SPECIAL NOTICES FOR THIS WEEKEND



SUN AND MOON SATURDAY: Sunrise Saturday in Lake Placid will be at 6:46 am and sunset at 4:32 pm, providing 9 hours and 47 minutes of sunlight. The Moon will rise at 11:19 pm Friday night, and set at 1:32 pm, Saturday afternoon. It will be about 43% illuminated.

HAZARDOUS WEATHER ALERT: Tonight, a strong cold front will bring a band of rain and snow showers, and possible snow squalls, to the North Country. Slippery travel and brief low visibility in snow, along with gusty winds up to 35 mph, is possible after midnight. Total snow accumulation will only be a coating to an inch, with up to 2 inches possible for the higher summits. The greatest impacts will likely be across the higher elevations, but icy spots are possible on roadways area-wide during the Friday morning commute as temperatures plummet through the 20s following the frontal passage. Allow some extra time for the Friday morning commute. Follow the latest National Weather Service local weather watches, warnings and advisories here.

COLDEST WEEKEND THIS SEASON: Expect another cold weekend, the coldest so far of the season. Temperatures will be mostly below freezing this weekend, with summit wind chills to -27 on Friday, and in the teens below zero Saturday, along with rain or snow and windy conditions at all elevations on Friday. Saturday will still be cold, but sunnier. Sunday temperatures will rise above the freezing mark.

TRAIL CONDITIONS – SNOW AND ICE: Expect to ice and snow on trails, including a couple of inches of new snow on Saturday at higher elevations. Summit hikers to should carry traction devices. Plan for cold and wet weather: wear or carry extra layers of non-cotton clothing and carry a headlamp or flashlight on all hikes (don’t rely on cellphone flashlights). Be sure to have fresh batteries and carry extras. Be prepared to spend an unplanned night in the woods in freezing temperatures. Check Mountain Forecasts here and the latest advisories here.

SNOW COVER: Expect a couple of inches of snow on summits Saturday morning. Both Gore and Whiteface began snowmaking this week with hopes of opening Friday, November 24th.

WATER LEVELS ABOVE NORMAL: Water levels remain above normal for this time of year, but most low-water backcountry water crossings will be passable. Larger water bodies remain near seasonal lows, so boaters should remain aware of shallow areas, especially as most buoys have been removed for the season.

Check the levels of Adirondack waters here for waters where you intend to recreate and follow the latest National Weather Service local weather watches, warnings and advisories here.

The following stream gage readings (in feet) were observed on Thursday afternoon.

Moose River at McKeever – 4.74 (11/9): 5.24 (11/2)

Raquette River at Piercefield – 7.18 (11/9): 6.04 (11/2)

AuSable River at Ausable Forks – 2.39 (11/9): 2.52 (11/2)

Hudson River at North Creek – 4.98 (11/9): 5.11 (11/2)

Schroon River at Riverbank (Route 11) 3.53 (11/9): – 3.32 (11/2)

Lake Champlain at Whitehall – 94.70 (11/9): 94.27 (11/2)

WATER TEMPERATURES COLD: The following water temperatures were reported Thursday (temperatures from last week follow):

Arbutus Lake in Newcomb – about 42 degrees (11/9): about 46 degrees (11/2)

Lake Champlain (average) – about 52 degrees (11/9): about 54 degrees (11/2)

Lake George (Warner Bay) – low 50s (11/9): mid 50s (11/2)

HUNTING SEASON UNDERWAY: Hunting season is underway in the Adirondacks. Expect to encounter hunters. Hikers should wear bright colors and keep pets leashed as a precaution.

AVOID MINES AND CAVES WHERE BATS ARE PRESENT: DEC has urged outdoor adventurers to suspend exploration of cave and mine sites that may serve as seasonal homes for hibernating bats. Human disturbances are especially harmful to the State’s bat population since the arrival of the disease known as white-nose syndrome, which has killed more than 90 percent of bats at hibernation sites in New York. All posted notices restricting the use of caves and mines should be followed. If New Yorkers or visitors to the State encounter hibernating bats while underground, DEC encourages them to leave the area as quickly and quietly as possible. Anyone entering a northern long-eared bat hibernation site from October 1 through April 30, the typical period of hibernation for bats, may be subject to prosecution. Learn more here.

RECENT CHANGES IN THE ADIRONDACK BACKCOUNTRY

* indicates new items this week.

HIGH PEAKS REGION

Including Dix Mountain, Giant Mountain, Hurricane Mountain, Jay Mountain, McKenzie Mountain, Sentinel Range Wildernesses

These are recent changes, older changes for this area can be found here.

** Lake Placid: Lake Placid Municipal Electric advises that its customers will experience an eight hour power interruption beginning at 9 pm [note changed schedule] on Monday, November 13 until Tuesday, November 14 at 6 am. The outage is necessary to allow National Grid crews to replace two 115 KV transmission wood pole structures, and make repairs to one 115 KV Switch. All three locations will be worked on simultaneously during the outage.

** Bradley Pond Trail: A new section of Bradley Pond Trail to Sanatanoni Mountain has been constructed near the beginning of the trail to avoid the two crossings which had unusable bridges. The new trail section crosses Santanoni Brook on a newly constructed bridge and then joins the old trail a short distance later.

** Calamity Brook Trail: The high water bridge over Calamity Brook has been repaired. Although it leans slightly it is usable for crossing. The lean will be corrected at a later date.

Elk Lake Trails: The two trails through the Elk Lake Easement lands connecting to the High Peaks Wilderness and the Dix Mountain Wilderness, are closed to the public and expected to reopen on Monday, December 4.

Phelps Trail: The high water bridge over Slide Mountain Brook between the Garden Trailhead Parking Area and Johns Brook Lodge has been replaced by the Adirondack Mountain Club Trail Crew under contract with DEC.

Bear Activity in Eastern High Peaks, Giant Mountain, and Dix Mountain Wildernesses: Bear resistant canisters are required in the Eastern High Peaks and strongly encouraged in the Dix Mountain Wilderness through November 30th. All visitors to these areas are advised to practice proper management of food, trash, and toiletries to prevent negative encounters with bears and creating nuisance bears including:

Store ALL food, toiletries, and garbage in bear resistant canisters

Cook and eat before dark

Cook away from your campsite

Don’t leave food unattended

Know what to do in a bear encounter

Owls Head Trail Closed: The trail to the summit of Owls Head in the town of Keene is closed to public access by the landowners between 4 pm Fridays and 7 am Mondays. The road to the trail, the trailhead, and all but the last 0.1 mile of the trail are located on private lands. The landowner has announced their intention to close the trail for public use at the end of the 2017 hiking season – an actual closure date has not been announced. More about this closure, and a map of the area can be found here.

Lake Arnold and the Feldspar Lean-to: Sections of the trail between Lake Arnold and the Feldspar Lean-to may be underwater but passable. Hikers should expect to get their feet wet. This area may not be passable after heavy rains.

Mountain Bike Trails: Trail stewards responsible for bike trails in the Wilmington-Lake Placid-Saranac Lake area are asking riders to abide by trail closures posted on TrailHUB.

Ouluska Brook Bridge: The bridge over Ouluska Brook on the Northville-Placid Trail has collapsed into the brook. Crossing the brook is possible only during low water conditions.

Boreas Ponds Tract: The public can drive 3.2 miles of Gulf Brook Road to a parking area. From there, mountain bikers and hikers can travel a dirt road 3.6 miles to the southern end of Boreas Ponds; paddlers can portage 2.5 miles to the LaBier Flow put-in, paddle .5 mile across the Flow, and portage the remaining .5 mile to the Boreas Ponds put-in. The LaBier Flow put in and take out are reported to be difficult to manage and not easy to find.

WESTERN ADIRONDACKS

Including Aldrich Pond Wild Forest, Bog River Complex, Cranberry Lake Wild Forest, Five Ponds & Pepperbox Wildernesses, Watson’s East Triangle Wild Forest, William C. Whitney & Round Lake Wilderness

These are recent changes, older changes for this area can be found here.

Lows Upper Dam: A maintenance project is underway at Lows Upper Dam in the Bog River/Lows Lake area in southern St. Lawrence County. Construction activities will impact recreational users of the portage from Hitchins Pond to Lows Lake, as well as private landowners and users of the Sabattis Boy Scout Camp. Work is scheduled to occur Monday through Friday and is expected to last through November 2017. Members of the public wishing to access Hitchins Pond and Lows Lake will continue to launch at Low’s Lower Dam, located near the end of State Highway 421. Recreational users should continue to use the existing designated portage around Low’s Upper Dam. From Hitchins Pond travel northwest past the old homesite; stay within the designated traffic area (delineated with orange construction fence) as you make your way through the work area; and continue to the dock on the right side of the Bog River Flow. Stay within the designated travel corridor at all times while traveling through the work area. Construction activities will not affect vehicular traffic to private land on Lows Lake (Boy Scouts and others) on Saturday and Sunday, but will change traffic patterns during the work week. Authorized vehicles may access private property from NYS Route 421 when the Sabattis Road is not passable.

Five Ponds Wilderness: An 800-foot portion of the Plains Trail (part of the Cranberry 50) has been rerouted to avoid a dangerous log crossing of a beaver dam. The new route has been brushed out and marked with red trail markers. Some blowdown remains in the reroute but the trail is usable. DEC plans to remove the blowdown this fall.

Pigeon Lake Wilderness: There is an area with significant blowdown on the Norridgewock Trail about 1.5 miles south of Beaver River Station. A rough and temporary reroute has been flagged with pink flagging. All users should exercise caution when traveling through this area.

Round Lake Wilderness: A beaver dam has caused flooding of the Lilypad Pond Trail about 1.5 miles from trailhead, just past campsite #5.

NORTHWESTERN ADIRONDACKS

Including Grass River Complex, Raquette Boreal Complex, Whitehill Wild Forest

These are recent changes, older changes for this area can be found here.

** Grass River Conservation Easement: The Chap Hill Bridge, in the town of Colton, on the Grass River Conservation Easement has been replaced it with a stronger, portable bridge.

** South Colton Conservation Easement: The portable Morgan Road Bridge, located on the South Colton Conservation Easement, has been replaced with a permanent bridge.

Goldmine Conservation Easement: New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has reopened Goldmine Road, town of Parishville, St. Lawrence County. The road was closedto allow for the construction of a new bridge over Dead Creek on the Goldmine Conservation Easement.

NORTHERN ADIRONDACKS

Including DeBar Mountain Wild Forest, Kushaqua Tract Easement, Paul Smiths College Easement, Santa Clara Tract Easement, Saranac Lakes Wild Forest, St. Regis Canoe Area

These are recent changes, older changes for this area can be found here.

DeBar Mountain Wild Forest: The foot bridge on the access trail to Debar Pond has been removed. Debar Pond may now be accessed near the lodge building using the road beyond the gate at the parking area. A new gate is expected to be installed that will allow easier passage of people with boats in the very near future. Trespassing in the lodge or any other building is prohibited.

Kushaqua Tract Easement: There is a deep washout on the North Branch Road. The road remains passable to four wheel drive pickups, SUVs and other high clearance vehicles but not cars.

NORTHEASTERN ADIRONDACKS

Including Chazy Highlands Wild Forest, Lake Champlain Islands Complex, Sable Highlands Tract, Taylor Pond Complex, Wilmington Wild Forest

These are recent changes, older changes for this area can be found here.

Wilmington Wild Forest: More than 1.5 miles of bike trails, including a new loop opportunity, have been added to the Beaver Brook Trail Network.

SOUTHWESTERN ADIRONDACKS

Including Black River Wild Forest, Fulton Chain Wild Forest, Ha-De-Ron-Dah Wilderness, Independence River Wild Forest, Pigeon Lake Wilderness

These are recent changes, older changes for this area can be found here.

Black River Wild Forest: Stone Dam Trail north of Stone Dam Lake to its intersection with the Chub Pond Trail is overgrown and can be hard to find and follow.

Black River Wild Forest: The bridge across the inlet to Little Woodhull Lake on the Little Woodhull Lake Trail is out. The stream may not be passable in times of high water. The third bridge on the Otter Lake – Brandy Lake Trail (approximately 1.5 miles from the trailhead on State Route 28) is no longer flooded by beaver activity. Nick’s Lake Outlet Trail to Remsen Falls may be rough and grown in. Nelson Lake Loop Trail has several blowdown trees. The gate at the end of the Wolf Lake Landing Road has been vandalized. Motor vehicle access beyond the gate is prohibited except by permit. Bear Lake Trail is wet and muddy for the first mile from the trailhead on Wolf Lake Landing Road. Chubb Pond Trail east from the new bridge over Gull Lake outlet is muddy to Buck Pond. Most blowdown has been cleared from the first two miles of Twin Lakes Trail from the Farr Road, the trail is in poor shape beyond to the marsh.

Fulton Chain Wild Forest: Safford Pond Trail is flooded by beaver activity near the Safford Pond Inlet. The Scenic Mountain (aka Vista) Trail contains several blown downs.

Ha-De-Ron-Dah Wilderness: Brown’s Tract Trail has been flooded by beavers between Tamarack lake and Bare Mountain, the trail is difficult to traverse. A culvert is washed out on the Big Otter Lake East Trail near Indian Brook. Also Big Otter Lake East Trail is flooded at South Inlet Flow but the trail remains passable. Moose River Mountain Trail has heavy blow down and is difficult to follow at times. Middle Settlement Lake Trail is flooded due to beaver activity between the Cedar Pond Trail and Middle Settlement Lake. East Pond-Lost Creek Trail between East Pond and the Big Otter Lake East Trail is rough, grown in and may contain blowdown. The trail is difficult to follow at times.

Ha-De-Ron-Dah Wilderness: Blackfoot Pond Trail off of the East-Pond Lost Creek Trail remains rough, grown in and may contain blowdown. The trail is difficult to follow at times. The sign at the junction of the trails is missing, the turn off to Blackfoot Pond is not readily marked or noticeable. DEC will be replacing the sign soon.

WEST CENTRAL ADIRONDACKS

Including Blue Mountain Wild Forest, Township 19 Easement, Township 20 Easement, Blue Ridge Wilderness, Moose River Plains Complex, Perkins Clearing/Speculator Tree Farm Easement, Sargent Ponds Wild Forest, West Canada Lakes Wilderness

These are recent changes, older changes for this area can be found here.

* Perkins Clearing: The bridge over the Kunjamuk River on the Pine Lakes Road on the Speculator Tree Farm is closed for safety purposes. DEC is developing plans to repair the bridge.

* Stillwater Fire Tower: The Stillwater Fire Tower trail and tower are closed and is expected to reopen on December 21st.



Moose River Plains Complex: Wilson Ridge Trail, Sly Pond Trail, and Otter Brook Truck Trail are overgrown and sections may be difficult to follow. DEC plans to clear and brush the trails in 2018. Portions of the Otter Brook Road and Indian Lake Road are rough. High clearance vehicles are recommend on these roads. Cellar Pond Trail and Horn Lake Trail have recently been cleared.

Wakely Mountain Fire Tower: remains closed until further notice due to safety concerns with the Wakely Mountain Fire Tower. The fire tower was closed to public access in December 2016 due to structural deficiencies.

EAST CENTRAL ADIRONDACKS

Including Camp Santanoni Historic Area,Essex Chain Lakes Complex, Hoffman Notch Wilderness, Hudson Gorge Wilderness, Jessup River Wild Forest, Siamese Ponds Wilderness Vanderwhacker Mountain Wild Forest

These are recent changes, older changes for this area can be found here.

Siamese Ponds Wilderness: Two foot bridges have collapsed. The 55-foot bridge over the East Branch Sacandaga River on the Botheration Pond Loop Trail has collapsed and cannot be crossed. Do not attempt to scramble over it. During low water, rock hopping is possible. A 30-foot bridge on the Puffer Pond Trail over a tributary to the Thirteenth Lake south of the lake collapsed earlier this year and cannot be crossed.

EASTERN ADIRONDACKS

Including Hammond Pond Wild Forest, Lake George Wild Forest, Pharaoh Lake Wilderness, Split Rock Wild Forest, Lake Champlain

These are recent changes, older changes for this area can be found here.

Lake George Boat Launch: The boat launching ramp at Lake George Beach is operational year round with parking for vehicles with trailers limited to 26 parking spots. Access is free of charge beginning after Labor Day until the Friday before Memorial Day.

Pharaoh Lake Wilderness: DEC staff have completed construction of a 15-vehicle parking area near along Pharaoh Lake Road near the intersection with Beaver Pond Road.

Lily Pond Road: high axle four wheel drive vehicles are recommended.

Boquet River Nature Preserve: The Nature Conservancy and the Town of Willsboro have opened a new, universal access trail at the Conservancy’s Boquet River Nature Preserve. Professional trail builders this summer completed a 1.5-mile loop trail in the uplands portion of the 110-acre preserve. Access to the Uplands Trailhead is located behind the Paine Public Library, off Rt. 22/Main Street. This multi-use trail, which meets the Federal Trail Accessibility Guidelines, is one of the longest accessible forest trails in the Adirondacks.

Sophie’s Lair and Florence Hathaway Trails: The Grand Opening of the Sophie’s Lair and Florence Hathaway Trails in Willsboro, the newest additions to the Champlain Area Trails (CATS) network of trails in Florence Hathaway Park, has been postponed until January 2018. The event was originally scheduled for Sunday, October 29, but changed due to weather.

SOUTHERN ADIRONDACKS

Including Ferris Lake Wild Forest, Shaker Mountain Wild Forest, Silver Lake Wilderness, Wilcox Lake Wild Forest

These are recent changes, older changes for this area can be found here.

** Wilcox Lake Wild Forest: The cab of the Hadley Mountain Fire Tower and the observer’s cabin are closed and locked for the season.

* Wilcox Lake Wild Forest: The upper section of the Spruce Mountain Trail is closed for big game hunting season through December 3rd. The fire tower will not be accessible during this time.

Wilcox Lake Wild Forest: Mud Pond Road has been maintained by the town and is in decent drivable condition.

Be sure to properly prepare and plan before entering the backcountry. Visit DEC’s Hiking Safety webpage and Adirondack Trail Information webpage for more information about where you intend to travel. Check the Adirondack Almanack Outdoor Conditions Reports each Thursday afternoon. A map of the Adirondack Park can be found here; active alerts are updated by noon Friday here.

