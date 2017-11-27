Management Plans Issued For 3 Adirondack Campgrounds

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has finalized the Unit Management Plans (UMPs) for three DEC Adirondack campgrounds – Caroga Lake, Piseco Lake, and Buck Pond. The final UMPs identify facilities and infrastructure expected to be upgraded or replaced during the next five years.

What follows is a round-up of UMP changes provided by DEC:

Caroga Lake Campground Final UMP

Caroga Lake Campground is located on the shore of 198-acre East Caroga Lake, off Route 29A, nine miles northwest of the city of Gloversville, in the town of Caroga, Fulton County.

The campground has 105 campsites, picnic area with tables and fireplaces, hot showers/flush toilets, trailer dump station, recycling center, firewood sales, boat launch, diversified exercise course with 18 exercise stations, sand beach, bathhouse, and guarded swimming area. Some of the campsites and bathroom facilities are designed to accommodate visitors with mobility impairments. Caroga Lake Campground is open from late May to Labor Day.

The Caroga Lake UMP includes the following management activities:

Convert three campsites to accommodate people with mobility impairments;

Rehabilitate 20 campsites;

Replace two existing toilet buildings;

Install utility sinks at all toilet buildings;

Construct a pavilion in the day-use area;

Plant trees and shrubs to improve landscaping;

Rehabilitate the lakefront seawall;

Replace overhead electric lines with underground system, and install backup power system for water and sewer; and

Numerous other improvements to enhance the camping experience.

Piseco Lake Campground Final UMP

The Piseco Lake Campgrounds Final UMP guides management actions for Little Sand Point Campground, Point Comfort Campground, and the former Poplar Point Campground. These facilities are located on the shores of 2,873-acre Piseco Lake along County Route 24 (aka Old Piseco Road) three to six miles west of the hamlet of Piseco off State Route 8.

The Poplar Point facility will be redeveloped as a day use area and provide for picnicking and boat launching. Due to limited attendance and services at the two nearby campgrounds, this facility will be closed to camping.

Little Sand Point Campground has 78 private, large and level campsites nestled within the hardwood and conifer trees. Piseco Lake offers fine fishing, canoeing, sailing, and all types of water sports, as well as a concrete boat launch. Numerous hiking trails and the 133-mile long Northville-Lake Placid Trail are located just minutes away. Amenities include boat launch, flush and vault toilets, firewood sales, pay telephone, trailer dumping station, recycling center, and hot showers.

The UMP includes the following management activities at Little Sand Point Campground:

Replace the entrance booth;

Convert four campsites to accommodate people with mobility impairments;

Close campsites to increase site separation and improve overall camper experience;

This management action proposes to evaluate each campsite and determine which sites, if permanently closed, would contribute to an overall improved camping experience on remaining sites.

Reconstruct Comfort Station #1;

Pave and improve drainage on loop road;

Relocate chlorination building; and

Replace water lines.

Point Comfort Campground amenities include 76 tent and trailer sites. The campground offers fishing, canoeing, sailing, concrete boat launch, picnic area, vault toilets, recycling center, firewood sales, and bathhouse. Numerous hiking trails and the 133-mile long Northville-Lake Placid Trail are located just minutes away.

The UMP includes the following management activities at Point Comfort Campground:

Replace the entrance booth;

Close campsites to increase site separation and improve overall camper experience;

This management action proposes to evaluate each campsite and determine which sites, if permanently closed, would contribute to an overall improved camping experience on remaining sites.

Pave and improve drainage of loop road;

Convert six vault toilets to three comfort stations with showers; and,

Remove building 11 (old pump house).

The Piseco Lake Campgrounds Final UMP may be viewed and downloaded at DEC website at: www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/24489.html.

Buck Pond Campground Final UMP

Buck Pond Campground is located on the western shore of 130-acre Buck Pond, off County Route 60 (aka Gabriels-Onchiota Road) 0.4 mile east of the hamlet of Onchiota in the town of Franklin, Franklin County.

The forested campground has 116 large, private campsites and offers hot showers, flush toilets, trailer dump station, recycling center, picnic tables, fire places, a boat launch on Lake Kushaqua, hand launch on Buck Pond, boat and canoe rentals, and sand beach with bathhouse. Buck Pond Campground has a variety of recreational opportunities including boating, paddling, fishing, swimming and hiking, and can accommodate tents to 30-foot RVs. A day use area includes the beach and a playground on Buck Pond. The pond is restricted to non-motorized boats, while Lake Kushaqua is open to all boats.

The Buck Pond Campground UMP includes the following management activities:

Replace the entrance booth;

Convert four campsites to accommodate people with mobility impairments;

Rehabilitate 15 campsites;

Replace playground facilities in day-use area;

Plant trees and shrubs to improve landscaping;

Replace four comfort stations (3, 4, 7, & 8);

Relocate one remote campsite from island to the campground;

Extend the water system to the day use area;

Construct universally accessible trail on old D&H railroad bed:

Improve boat launch on Lake Kushaqua;

Relocate trailer dump station to near recycle center;

Replace main waterline; and

Replace overhead electric lines with underground system.