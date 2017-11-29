Forest Ranger Report: Lost Hikers, Hunters

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Rangers respond to search and rescue incidents in the Adirondacks. Working with other state agencies, local emergency response organizations and volunteer search and rescue groups, Forest Rangers locate and extract lost, injured or distressed people from the Adirondack backcountry.

What follows is a report, prepared by DEC, of recent missions carried out by Forest Rangers in the Adirondacks.

Fulton County

Town of Mayfield

Wildland Search: At 6:28 pm on Nov. 25, Environmental Conservation Police Officer (ECO) Shane Manns was alerted to a hunter lost on Tolmantown Road. The 16-year-old male hunter became separated from his hunting party and was disoriented. Manns, Fulton County Sheriff’s Deputies, and Forest Rangers Dave Kallen and Andrew Lewis searched the area. At 9:26 pm, the hunter was found and escorted out of the woods without further need of assistance.

Hamilton County

Town of Indian Lake

Wildland Search: At 4:15 pm on Nov. 25, DEC Ray Brook Dispatch was notified of a 70-year-old man hunting in the Jessup River Wild Forest who had not returned to his hunting party. Four Forest Rangers began their search, which included a boat patrol along the shore of Indian Lake while Sheriff’s Deputies patrolled the state highway. At 11:08 pm, the hunter was found in good health and escorted back to his vehicle.

Warren County

Town of Bolton

Wildland Rescue: At 4:45 pm on Nov. 25, DEC Ray Brook Dispatch received a call from two New York City hikers lost on Thomas Mountain. The hikers could not find the trail but eventually made their way to a cabin near the summit. Unprepared to navigate at night, the pair remained at the cabin while Forest Ranger Art Perryman hiked to their location, provided necessary flashlights, and escorted the hikers back to their vehicle. By 7 pm, all were back at the parking lot and the incident was concluded.

Be Prepared: Properly prepare and plan before entering the backcountry. Visit DEC’s Hiking Safety webpage and Adirondack Trail Information webpage for more information about where you intend to travel. The Adirondack Almanack reports weekly Outdoor Conditions each Thursday afternoon.