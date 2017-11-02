Fourth Annual Lake Champlain International Film Festival

Thirty-five different films, eight special guests, and a 72-hour cell phone film contest just scratches the surface of the 4th annual Lake Champlain International Film Festival (LCIFF).

Housed in the Strand Center Theatre in downtown Plattsburgh, the film festival will continue to draw an international crowd through Sunday, November 5th.

My daughter and I’ve attended the event each year since its 2014 inception. Each year the offerings and opportunities exceeds our expectations. The intimate setting of the renovated 1924 Art Deco theatre makes this film festival a welcoming place for any film enthusiast.

Although current streaming services allow us instant access to a range of rare films, nothing compares to seeing a film on a large screen in its intended format. Of course, the added benefit to a festival setting is to be able to meet the actors, directors, and inspirations behind the various films.

Director Colin Bannon’s 2017 short film Barkeater was completely shot in the Adirondack Park. Bannon’s film will be shown on Saturday only. The 17-minute short showcases a mountain man’s one day return to civilization after suffering a devastating loss.

Le Ly Hayslips, founder of the Global Village Foundation and The East Meets West Foundation (Thrive Networks) will be presenting on November 4, after a screening of the Oliver Stone film Heaven and Earth, a story of Hayslips’ survival and healing after the Vietnam War.

Other presenters include Adam Kritzer, Joshua Raymond Lee, Mia Niagolova, John O’Brien, Aristofanis Soulikias, Jason Andrew Torrance, and The Mountain Carol.

An all-access film festival pass is only $10. Buttons are available on the Strand Center for the Arts at 23 Brinkerhoff St. Students are free with a valid ID.

There is even a free afternoon of family-friendly films on Saturday, November 4 from noon to 1:15 pm.

The minimal cost and the quality of these international films makes attending the Lake Champlain International Film Festival something to look forward to.