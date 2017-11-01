Glens Falls Chronicle Book Fair Nov 5th

The 22nd annual Glens Falls Chronicle Book Fair is set for Sunday, November 5, from 11 am to 3 pm at the Queensbury Hotel in downtown Glens Falls.

More than 100 authors, publishers and other presenters will be present with children’s books, local history, fiction, trail guides, hunting books, memoirs, poetry, cookbooks, used book sales, and more. Among the many authors, publishers and other presenters sharing their books will be:

Lawrence Gooley, Dannemora’s Death House: The Crimes and Fates of 41 Killers Sentenced to Die in Clinton Prison’s Electric Chair. His latest local crime history book considers those sentenced to die before the death penalty was abolished in New York State.

Saratoga Springs Police Chief Greg Veitch with All the Law in the World Wouldn’t Stop Them: Crime, Corruption and Gambling in Saratoga Springs, 1821 to 1921.

Hudson Falls World War II historian Matt Rozell with four titles including two new ones since last year, including three from his series The Things Our Fathers Saw, and A Train Near Magdeburg.

Historical fiction writer Jacopo della Quercia of Albany with The Great Abraham Lincoln Pocket Watch Conspiracy and other historical fiction.

Chestertown author Joe Haedrich with his new book Haunted Saratoga.

Marcia Prairie Winslow of Queensbury with her book, Patriotism Throughout World War II…A Hometown Perspective, from letters discovered in her mother’s attic and other first-hand documents.

Adirondack photographer Carl Heilman II’s newest book The Adirondacks: Season by Season, capturing one Adirondack scene photographed numerous times throughout the year (plus his multi-media presentation based on the book).

Bob Elinskas, In Camp with Adirondack Hunters.

There is still some space for additional presenters. For more information call (518) 792-1126, or email to arts@loneoak.com. Admission is free.

Photo: Carl Heilman, left, with customers at the 2016 Chronicle Book Fair.