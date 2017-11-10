Glens Falls Feeder Canal Program Nov 15th

The Warren County Historical Society will host a program on the Glens Falls Feeder Canal on Wednesday, November 15 at 7 pm, at 50 Gurney Lane in Queensbury, NY.

This program will focus on the past, present and future of the Feeder Canal that was once the economic engine of the area.

The Glens Falls Feeder Canal is the oldest original canal still used to provide water to the Champlain Canal.

This presenter for this program is Jeanne Williams, the Executive Director of the Feeder Canal Alliance. Jeanne has been associated with National Museum of Racing, the National Museum of Speedskating and, locally, with the World Awareness Children’s Museum.

The program is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be available.

Photo: Autumn Along the Canal by Diane Collins.