Greens Tea and Museum Shop Holiday Sale

Adirondack History MuseumThe 63rd Annual Greens Tea, presented by the Elizabethtown-Westport Garden Club, will take place on Friday, December 1st, at the UCC Parish Hall, 7580 Court Street, Elizabethtown, from 11 am to 2 pm.

A light luncheon of soup, sandwiches and dessert will be served from 11:30 am to 1 pm, for a cost of $6. One of the highlights of the holiday sale is decorated wreaths, which are priced at $25. Wreaths sell out quickly, so people are encouraged to arrive early. Holiday crafts and gifts sold by local vendors provide additional gift giving selections.

Individuals interested in renting a table should contact Kathy Linker at (518) 873-6493 by November 25. All proceeds from the Greens Tea will benefit local emergency services, including the Elizabethtown Community Hospital, High Peaks Hospice, North Country Life Flight and local EMS.

At the Greens Tea, individuals can pick up a 10 percent off voucher for the Adirondack History Museum’s gift shop. The Museum, located just across the street, will be open for a special day of holiday shopping. The museum offers a selection of Adirondack goods and local books. Proceeds from sales at the museum benefit programming.

The public is invited to visit the museum from 10 am to 2 pm, for warm drinks and holiday snacks. While at the museum, people will have an opportunity to view select items from the museum’s annual online auction fundraiser. The fundraiser is held online, and runs from Nov. 24-Dec. 3.

For more information on the museum’s activities or online auction, contact the museum at (518) 873-6466 or email echs@adkhistorymuseum.org.

 


