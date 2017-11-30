Hyde Collection Waives Admission for December

The Hyde Collection has announced the third year of its Pay as you Wish program. Throughout the month of December, visitors are invited to tour the Museum, interact with the collection and exhibitions, and then make a voluntary donation based on their experiences.

The program was developed to celebrate the Museum, historic home, and world-class art collection with the community while gaining visitor feedback.

Since the first year of Pay as you Wish, The Hyde has made changes based on the feedback received from the surveys, including offering a year-round free admission days for seniors and providing more interactive programming.

This year, the historic Hyde House will be decorated for the holidays. The Hyde Collection is located at 161 Warren Street, Glens Falls. For more information visit their website.