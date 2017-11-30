Thursday, November 30, 2017

Hyde Collection Waives Admission for December

hyde collection The Hyde Collection has announced the third year of its Pay as you Wish program. Throughout the month of December, visitors are invited to tour the Museum, interact with the collection and exhibitions, and then make a voluntary donation based on their experiences.

The program was developed to celebrate the Museum, historic home, and world-class art collection with the community while gaining visitor feedback.

Since the first year of Pay as you Wish, The Hyde has made changes based on the feedback received from the surveys, including offering a year-round free admission days for seniors and providing more interactive programming.

This year, the historic Hyde House will be decorated for the holidays.  The Hyde Collection is located at 161 Warren Street, Glens Falls. For more information visit their website.


Editorial Staff

Stories under the Almanack’s Editorial Staff byline come from press releases and other notices.

To have your news noticed here at the Almanack contact our editor John Warren at adkalmanack@gmail.com.


Tags: ,


Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Conditions
Adirondacks Events
Conditions
Adirondacks Events

The Adirondack Almanack

The Adirondack Almanack's contributors include veteran local writers, historians, naturalists, and outdoor enthusiasts from around the Adirondack region. The Almanack is the online news journal of Adirondack Explorer. Both are nonprofits supported by contributors, readers, and advertisers, and devoted to exploring, protecting, and unifying the Adirondack Park.
General inquiries about the Adirondack Almanack should be directed to Almanack founder and editor John Warren. To advertise on the Adirondack Almanack, or to receive information on rates and design, please click here.
Web Services & Search Engine Optimization By: Suloff Designs