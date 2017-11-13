Keeseville ‘Farmacy’ Grand Opening Friday

AdkAction has announced the grand opening and ribbon cutting of the “Farmacy” fresh food retail space in the Keeseville Pharmacy on Friday, November 17th from 4 to 6 pm. A reception with sweet and savory snacks and wine and beer will be held following the ribbon cutting at the Fresh and Fancy Bakery across the street. The ribbon cutting and reception are free and open to the public.

Keeseville is a hamlet that has had long stretches without a grocery store. The most recent has lasted about four years after Mac’s Market in the heart of downtown Keeseville closed down in 2013. In the center of Keeseville’s downtown is an empty 8,000 square foot grocery store that serves as a gnawing reminder that the closest grocery store is about 20 minutes away by car. Despite the limited access to fresh food in Downtown Keeseville, there is a budding agricultural community developing on the outskirts of the hamlet. A 40-acre organic vegetable farm, a grass-fed dairy, and a sustainable beef, pork, and chicken operation have all grown over the past few years.

Members and staff of AdkAction approached Dan Bosley, owner of the Keeseville Pharmacy for the past 15 years, about setting up a fresh retail space in his building. He operated a RadioShack franchise inside the Keeseville Pharmacy for many years, but now that RadioShack has gone out-of-business nationwide, he has room in his storefront.

Bosley donated space and staff time to make the farm store idea a reality. SNAP and WIC benefits will be accepted and offered to make sure the local farm products are accessible to people of all income levels. After successfully raising over $4000 on a local crowd funding platform called Adirondack Gives, AdkAction was able to purchase two coolers, one freezer, shelving, and signs to turn part of the pharmacy into a “Farmacy” that can benefit the whole community.

