LGLC Receives Grant from TNC, Dome Island Committee

The Lake George Land Conservancy (LGLC) has received a grant of $10,000 from The Nature Conservancy via its Dome Island Endowment, in support of the stewardship of Dome Island and other lands in the Lake George watershed.

The Nature Conservancy’s Dome Island Committee meets several times a year to review projects funded by past grants and advise future spending. Funds are sourced from an endowment that was created before John Apperson donated the 16-acre Dome Island in Bolton to The Nature Conservancy in 1956. John Apperson challenged The Nature Conservancy and the Lake George community to raise a $20,000 endowment to support stewardship of the property, which was to be protected in perpetuity.

The people of Lake George responded to this challenge and the endowment has grown over the years to allow for the distribution of grants each year for research, stewardship and conservation initiatives on Dome Island and within the watershed. To date, the Committee has granted more than $100,000 to the LGLC, for stewardship of the land that protects the lake, and for specific conservation projects that have significant impact on the water quality.

For more information about the Lake George Land Conservancy, visit their website.