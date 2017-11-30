Thursday, November 30, 2017

Long Lake-Raquette Lake Holiday Lights Contest

Long Lake Diner - Winner Business Lights Contest 2016The Town of Long Lake Parks and Recreation Department is hosting the 2017 Holiday Decorating Contest for both communities of Long Lake and Raquette Lake.

In Long Lake judging will take place on Wednesday, December 20th between dusk and 9 pm. Participants must have their displays lit up during the judging period. Sign up’s are not required, but strongly recommended. Winners will be announced at the Seniors Luncheon on Thursday, December 21st at the Long Lake Town Hall.

Long Lake Town Beach-2016Raquette Lake judging will take place Thursday, December 21st starting at 7 pm. Sign ups are with Kat Forsell and at the Tap Room.

Skip & Joanie O’Donnell - Residential - 2016The judging criteria includes unique design and creative use of lights and decorations. Extra consideration will be given for a storyline or theme and display placement of decorations and animated objects.

Residents will be eligible for prizes of $100, $75 and $50. Businesses will win plaques for 1st , 2nd & 3rd. The contest is free to enter. Call (518) 624-3077 to sign up to guarantee your display is included.

Photos from above: Long Lake Diner – Winner Business Lights Contest 2016; Skip & Joanie O’Donnell – Residential – 2016; Long Lake Town Beach-2016, courtesy LL Parks & Recreatio


